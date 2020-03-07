Graceful Expressions Dance Company: Mary Poppins

× Expand Jon Schweitzer Graceful Expressions Dance Company Logo

PRESS RELEASE:

Graceful Expressions Dance Company is excited to present our annual Spring Benefit Performance! This year the performance features the well loved story of Mary Poppins! We have performances on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 11:00am, 2:00pm, and 4:30pm. Performances are held at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave, Cary, NC 27511.

This family friendly event is a great way to introduce the little ones to dance! Our shows are short (about 1 hour) and exciting for all ages. Tickets are around $10-$20. Graceful Expressions Dance Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all proceeds from our annual Spring Benefit Performance go to charity. This year we are excited to announce that we will be donating all proceeds to our partners Project Elimu in Kibera, Kenya. Mike Wamaya started Project Elimu in Kibera, Kenya, the largest urban slum in Africa, to help children find healing from the traumas and struggles of their lives through programs that help them discover their talents, explore their artistic passion, and build confidence and creativity. We were also honored to receive a grant from the Town of Cary to make our 11:00am performance a sensory friendly show for all!