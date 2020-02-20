Mary Stevens Reckford

UNC Campus: Hyde Hall 170C E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dr. Ronald “R.A” Judy, professor in the Department of English at the University of Pittsburgh, will deliver the 26th Annual Mary Stevens Reckford Memorial Lecture in European Studies, entitled “On the Question of Beloved Community: Revisiting W. E. B. Du Bois’s Critique of the Teutonic Strongman.”

The lecture is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged but not required! Guests can RSVP at bit.ly/Reckford2020.

Info

UNC Campus: Hyde Hall 170C E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina View Map
