Master the Art of the Cover Letter

Durty Bull Brewing Company 206 Broadway St, Ste 104, Durham, North Carolina 27701

Learn how to identify a hiring manager's pain and write an impactful cover letter that will get you noticed!

In this class, we'll learn why it's important to rethink the traditional cover letter, review examples using a winning formula, and practice writing our own cover letters.

We recommend bringing your laptop, but will provide writing materials for folks who prefer a low-tech approach.

Durty Bull Brewing Company 206 Broadway St, Ste 104, Durham, North Carolina 27701
