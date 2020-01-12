Matt Tomko
Mad Hatter Bakeshop & Cafe 1802 W Main St, Durham, North Carolina
×
Matt Tomko
Fine Art Painter, Nature, wildlife, landscapes AND painted pet portraits. Matt is moved to paint pets and just about anything from the natural world. There are indoor cats and outdoor cats. Matt is definitely an outdoor cat. Painting images of the outside keeps him at peace when he’s stuck outside. His paint ins are in collections across the country and around the world.
Info
Mad Hatter Bakeshop & Cafe 1802 W Main St, Durham, North Carolina View Map
Art
Durham County