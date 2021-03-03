Musical Conversations: Maya de Vitry (online event)

× Expand Photo credit: Kaitlyn Raitz Maya de Vitry

Registration is required; suggested donation: $10; registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of workshop.

There are songs all around us, just waiting to be written. This workshop will begin by shining a light on the inherent musicality of words, hidden in our everyday conversations. From there, we’ll chat about writing precisely, writing joyfully, writing bitterly, writing hopefully — the most important thing being to just keep writing. No experience in songwriting required whatsoever, and all “levels” are welcome.

Maya de Vitry (formerly a member of The Stray Birds) is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. She lives and makes music in Nashville, TN, where she enjoys collaborating with many other artists in the roots music scene.