Musical Conversations: Maya de Vitry (online event)
to
PineCone-Piedmont Council of Traditional Music P.O. Box 28534 , Raleigh, North Carolina 27611
Photo credit: Kaitlyn Raitz
Maya de Vitry
PRESS RELEASE:
Registration is required; suggested donation: $10; registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of workshop.
There are songs all around us, just waiting to be written. This workshop will begin by shining a light on the inherent musicality of words, hidden in our everyday conversations. From there, we’ll chat about writing precisely, writing joyfully, writing bitterly, writing hopefully — the most important thing being to just keep writing. No experience in songwriting required whatsoever, and all “levels” are welcome.
Maya de Vitry (formerly a member of The Stray Birds) is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. She lives and makes music in Nashville, TN, where she enjoys collaborating with many other artists in the roots music scene.