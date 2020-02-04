Artist Talk: Maya Gurantz

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Tracing Board for the Absorption of Abstract Concepts Into the Body, Still 3, installation, performance, video.

121 Hanes Art Center

Maya Gurantz is a Los Angeles-based artist who works in video, performance, installation and community-generated projects. Her work interrogates social imaginaries of American culture and how constructions of gender, race, class and progress operate in our shared myths, public rituals and private desires. She is currently an Artist-in-Residence at the McColl Center in Charlotte, NC.

An endowment established in 1983 through the generosity of Nancy and Robin Hanes supports the Art Department's Visiting Artist Series. This important program brings both established and emerging artists to campus to discuss their work in public lectures and to offer individual critiques to our M.F.A. students. The Hanes Visiting Artist series greatly enriches both our academic programs and our outreach to the wider community. All lectures are free and open to the public.

Artist website: mayagurantz.com/