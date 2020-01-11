Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive

× Expand courtesy of the artists Ink on paper by Anne Hill. 2,000 French Knots by Jeana Eve Klein.

PRESS RELEASE:

Meditative Obsessive: French Knots & More by Jeana Eve Klein / Cross Hatchings & Sculptural Paperworks by Anne Hill brings together two artists with similar approaches to making work, but were separated by 30+ years.

Anne Hill died in 2008 and this exhibit showcases over 30 works by this Wake County librarian who has works in major museum collections including NCMA. This intricate and inventive work is paired with over 100 fiber-based works by Jeana Eve Klein, a prolific contemporary artist in her early 40s, who, just like Anne, celebrates tactile beauty and slow deeply immersive artistic processes while providing sly social commentary.

The reception will be Sat Feb 15 from 4-7pm and Jeana will be coming down from Boone for the occasion and Anne's estate executors, Ron Jones and Spencer Lyerly will be on hand and talk briefly about Anne's life and work.

Works are priced to delight in hopes of finding new homes for these bodies of work.