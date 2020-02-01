Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive

× Expand courtesy of the photographer Truce. Truths. by Jeana Eve Klein. each piece 30 x 12 inches, fabric, wood, sharp nails.

This exhibit features over 40 works by the late Anne Hill (d. 2008) and over 100 works by Jeana Eve Klein, who is based out of Boone. Both artists have a similar approach to making work and are not shy about providing social commentary.