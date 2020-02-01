Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive

to Google Calendar - Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive - 2020-02-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive - 2020-02-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive - 2020-02-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive - 2020-02-01 00:00:00

Horse & Buggy Press and Friends 1116 Broad St., Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

This exhibit features over 40 works by the late Anne Hill (d. 2008) and over 100 works by Jeana Eve Klein, who is based out of Boone. Both artists have a similar approach to making work and are not shy about providing social commentary.

Info

20yeargraphic.jpe
Horse & Buggy Press and Friends 1116 Broad St., Durham, North Carolina View Map
Art
Durham County
9199494847
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive - 2020-02-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive - 2020-02-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive - 2020-02-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jeana Eve Klein, Anne Hill: Meditative Obsessive - 2020-02-01 00:00:00