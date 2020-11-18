Stephen Braude: Mediumship, Mind, and Music (Rhine)

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for this Rhine Research Center online event. Watch from your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Is there evidence for the afterlife, and why should we embrace the evidence?

In his latest project, Dr. Stephen Braude collects a number of essays related to mediumship and psi, providing a review of the evidence with a critical eye and supporting the scientific findings with his characteristic diligence. Incorporating his subtle humor, Braude explores the survival question and discusses the importance of acknowledging the strong support for a consciousness beyond the physical in both scientific arenas and in our daily lives.

In "Dangerous Pursuits: Mediumship, Mind, and Music," Dr. Braude also reflects on the experience of pursuing a career in parapsychology in an academic environment. The obstacles and hostility encountered were no indication of the diligence of his analyses of data or the theories of psi, but the protections of the tenure system provided him the opportunity to explore these topics in detail despite the difficult environment. Though this book explores the topics of survival from an academic perspective, it is written to appeal to those who were able to explore these topics outside of the university environment.

Stephen E. Braude, PhD is Emeritus Professor and former Chair of Philosophy at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Scientific Exploration. He studied Philosophy and English at Oberlin College and the University of London, and in 1971 he received his PhD in Philosophy from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Dr. Braude has also examined the evidence of parapsychology to see whether it would provide insights into traditional philosophical issues. He's also the recipient of numerous grants, fellowships, and awards, including Research Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the BIAL Foundation in Portugal, as well as the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Society for the Study of Dissociation, and the F.W.H. Myers Memorial Medal from the Society for Psychical Research.

Dr. Braude has published seven books and more than 100 book chapters and essays in philosophical and scientific journals. He's also a professional pianist and composer and an award-winning stereo photographer.