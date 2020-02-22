Meet the Heroes 2020: Black Wall Street

New Creation United Methodist Church 4705 Old Chapel Hill Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27707

PRESS RELEASE:

Meet the Heroes is back on Feb 22nd at a new location. This year's theme is Black Wall Street. Kids K-5th learn about the impact of 6 Black men and women in the world of business. Each kid will receive a play bank account and receive "checks" by playing games and learning about each hero. 6 stations will have elements of coin counting, budgeting, banking, and investing. Children can cash their checks and shop our very own Black Wall Street with a Barbershop/Salon, Jewelry store, and STEM Toy store!

New Creation United Methodist Church 4705 Old Chapel Hill Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27707 View Map
