× Expand Primadonna by Melinda Fine. Graphics by Miranda Estep. Primadonna by Melinda Fine. Graphics by Miranda Estep.

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us Friday, November 6th from 6-9PM for the premiere of Melinda Fine's body of work, "Avian Humana: The Bird People."

Melinda Fine is a Raleigh artist who creates mixed media and collage works. Melinda describes her inspirations and process as "Using text, numbers, color and texture, I attempt to convey the deeper impact of messages; the verbal, emotional, and logical content that informs the word. I depict this by heavily layering oil pastels on press-on type, Letraset, the type used before digital typography. I scrape and scour the surface to indicate the fissures in our psyches which often reveal an underlying message.

Collage is the making of a puzzle; it's a narrative that comes together as one moves imagery on the page- in this way, it is similar to constructing a short story. For me, the best way is to allow the image to emerge; I step back and let the pieces arrange themselves. And like everything else, some days are better than others."

Please note: * Social distancing, masks and other procedures will continue to be in effect during this opening. *