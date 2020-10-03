× Expand Meridian Waste MERIDIAN WASTE CHARITY PUMPKIN PATCH SUPPORTS THE LOCAL COMMUNITY IN OCTOBER

PRESS RELEASE:

MERIDIAN WASTE CHARITY PUMPKIN PATCH SUPPORTS THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

Public Invited to Fall Festivities including Games, Pumpkin Painting, Hayride, and Touch-A-Truck Yard

WHO: Meridian Waste North Carolina, LLC, a subsidiary of Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company and the Shotwell Construction & Demolition (C&D) Landfill.

WHAT: Meridian Waste’s Shotwell C&D Landfill’s Charity Pumpkin Patch supporting The Bailey and Sarah Williamson Farm & Nature Preserve and the nearby Good Hope Baptist Church.

WHEN: Every Saturday in October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Meridian Waste’s Shotwell C&D Landfill, 4724 Smithfield Road, Wendell, NC 27591

WHY: Meridian Waste, and related companies, is the new Owner/Operator of the Shotwell C&D Landfill located in Wendell, N.C. Meridian Waste is dedicated to supporting and giving back to the local communities and has created the pumpkin patch as the company’s introduction into the greater Raleigh-Durham area.

Pumpkins will be available in three size categories with suggested donations of $5 for a medium, $10 for a large, and $15 for an extra-large pumpkin. Meridian Waste is donating 100 percent of monies raised from the pumpkin donations to be shared with local non-profits such as The Bailey and Sarah Williamson Farm & Nature Preserve and the nearby Good Hope Baptist Church. Donations are suggested for picking a pumpkin from the Charity Pumpkin Patch but are not required to visit the facility and enjoy the activities.

In addition to monies generated at the event, Meridian Waste will match all pumpkin donations to double the amount given to charity.

“We are committed to being good neighbors and stewards of the environment,” said Meridian Waste North Carolina Area President Josh Daher. “We are in the business of a clean and healthy environment, and the Charity Pumpkin Patch is our way of opening up our facility to the surrounding community to introduce Meridian Waste to the community and support wonderful causes while enjoying the changing seasons.”

Attendees can participate in activities including pumpkin painting, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, hayrides touring the landfill. They can also Touch-A-Truck in our environmental services truck yard display complete with heavy-duty, earth-moving equipment such as a compactor, excavator, bulldozer, articulated dump truck, and a new front-loader garbage truck for the collection of non-hazardous waste materials.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at “Meridian Waste Charity Pumpkin Patch.” For more information about the capabilities of Meridian Waste in North Carolina, please visit https://www.MeridianWaste.com/NC

IMAGE: Event graphic for the Meridian Waste Shotwell Landfill Charity Pumpkin Patch

About Meridian Waste

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company’s core waste business is centered on residential, commercial, and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in St. Louis, Mo., Richmond, Va., Blacksburg, Va., Augusta, Ga., Northeast Fla., Knoxville, Tenn., and Raleigh, N.C., servicing more than 96,651 residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential, and roll off trucks, the company operates seven transfer stations/materials recycling facilities (MRFs), three municipal solid waste landfills, and three C&D landfills in which 810,325 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visit MeridianWaste.com.