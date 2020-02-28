PRESS RELEASE:

A showing of fine handmade guitars and mandolins by luthier Michael Kovick. In 1988 Michael Kovick founded High Strung Musical Instrument Repair Shop in Durham. After selling the business in 2000, he moved on to the Appalachian mountains in Floyd, VA to focus on building acoustic guitars and mandolins. Light and lively, with balanced tone, excellent play-ability and intonation, they shine. Come try them out.