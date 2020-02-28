Michael Kovick

2020-02-28

Music Maker Relief Foundation 224 West Corbin St., Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278

PRESS RELEASE:

A showing of fine handmade guitars and mandolins by luthier Michael Kovick. In 1988 Michael Kovick founded High Strung Musical Instrument Repair Shop in Durham. After selling the business in 2000, he moved on to the Appalachian mountains in Floyd, VA to focus on building acoustic guitars and mandolins. Light and lively, with balanced tone, excellent play-ability and intonation, they shine. Come try them out.

Info

Music Maker Relief Foundation 224 West Corbin St., Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278 View Map
Art
Orange County
5407457331
