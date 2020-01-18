Mike Wiley: Breach of Peace

Cary Arts Center 101 Dry Ave, Cary, North Carolina 27511

PRESS RELEASE:

“Breach of Peace” is based on true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Rides as well as many other individuals involved in the early struggle for African-American equality. This solo-play is a living monument to those remarkable young men and women of various races, religions and backgrounds who rose to face the dangers of fighting for just and equal treatment for all. For more information, visit www.mikewileyproductions.com

Info

Page: Lectures Etc.
Wake County
