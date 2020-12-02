Explore Mindful Food Choices During the Holiday Season (Duke Medicine)

× Expand Shutterstock Duke Health & Well-Being Nutrition Smarts

Are you concerned about your nutritional health during the holidays? Join Duke Health and Well-Being Registered Dietitians for a discussion about finding new ways to tackle holiday challenges. You will gain tools and strategies to eat well and find pleasure in the season!

Nutrition Smarts is a nutrition webinar program that will discuss and review the most up to date nutrition recommendations regarding weight management, chronic diseases such as Diabetes and Heart Health, simple meal planning strategies, and healthy cooking.