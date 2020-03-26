MOJOAA Presents Smoked

to Google Calendar - MOJOAA Presents Smoked - 2020-03-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MOJOAA Presents Smoked - 2020-03-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MOJOAA Presents Smoked - 2020-03-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - MOJOAA Presents Smoked - 2020-03-26 00:00:00

Pure Life Theatre 3801 Hillsborough St Suite 100, Durham, North Carolina 27607

PRESS RELEASE:

Comedy meets drama in this play with family secrets, golden oldies and the best BBQ to ever hit the stage!

A tale of brotherhood, BBQ and betrayal heats up the stage at PureLife Theatre!

March 26-April 5 when MOJOAA presents the world premiere of Smoked by Thomas Brazzle. This modern story about 2 brothers who are trying to hold on to their longstanding barbecue spot wrestling gentrification outside their doors and ghosts and secrets inside. In this play, comedy meets drama, golden oldies meet the new school, change meets tradition and two brothers try to hold on to each other in the midst of it all!

Rated PG:13 for saucy language, dirty deeds and old men coming to fisticuffs

Tickets are $20 adv/ $25 at the door | Pay What You Can Thursdays March 26 & April 4 | Dinner Theatre $40/2 for $70 Saturday, April 4

Info

Pure Life Theatre 3801 Hillsborough St Suite 100, Durham, North Carolina 27607 View Map
Food, Stage
Durham County
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - MOJOAA Presents Smoked - 2020-03-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MOJOAA Presents Smoked - 2020-03-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MOJOAA Presents Smoked - 2020-03-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - MOJOAA Presents Smoked - 2020-03-26 00:00:00