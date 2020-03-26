MOJOAA Presents Smoked

× Expand Image Designed by Derrick Beasley [Two Black men in aprons stand next to each other with a knife and metal tongs crossed between them. Beside them is the following text : SMOKED by Thomas Brazzle. Brotherhood, BBQ & Betrayal Pure Life Theater March 26-April 5 3801 Hillsborough Rd Suite 100 Raleigh, NC Pay-What-You-Can Nights// Thursdays, March 26 & April 2 Dinner Theatre// Saturday, April 4 MOJOAA Performing Arts Company MOJOAA.org Dir. By Leroy Ediage]

PRESS RELEASE:

Comedy meets drama in this play with family secrets, golden oldies and the best BBQ to ever hit the stage!

A tale of brotherhood, BBQ and betrayal heats up the stage at PureLife Theatre!

March 26-April 5 when MOJOAA presents the world premiere of Smoked by Thomas Brazzle. This modern story about 2 brothers who are trying to hold on to their longstanding barbecue spot wrestling gentrification outside their doors and ghosts and secrets inside. In this play, comedy meets drama, golden oldies meet the new school, change meets tradition and two brothers try to hold on to each other in the midst of it all!

Rated PG:13 for saucy language, dirty deeds and old men coming to fisticuffs

Tickets are $20 adv/ $25 at the door | Pay What You Can Thursdays March 26 & April 4 | Dinner Theatre $40/2 for $70 Saturday, April 4