PRESS RELEASE:

October First Friday Spotlight: Molly Sawyer premieres at The Centerpiece on Friday, October 2nd from 6-9PM!

Molly Sawyer is a sculptor and mixed media artist who lives in Asheville, NC. Her work is self-described as "praise for the strength of the human spirit" and focuses on a search for balance. The piece pictured here, "Heart of the Wood" and more will be on display at her upcoming show.

