Python. Monty Python

The View at Legends 119 S Harrington St, Raleigh, North Carolina
Creation by Succubus Staff
Show Flyer
PRESS RELEASE:
The Succubus Revue a monthly variety show presented in the Spotlight Theater at the View Bar & Gameroom within Legends Nightclub Complex every third Thursday of each month.
Appearing Head Succubi
Gwen Adrenaline
Performing Succubi
Ivy Sublime
Arianna Tysinger
and Guest Performances by
Mona Loverly
Rusty Knockers
MEOW say hello to our Stage kitten Feral Redd, Tip Hottie Sarah Jynnx, The Mystic Madame & Raffle Hottie Rainbow Crash
Master of Madness:
Richie Muenster
Our favorite Mixmaster: Dj Joey Shull
Doors at 8:30pm,
Performances in the Spotlight Theater 9:00 pm
Online Presale Gen Admission - $7.50
Online Presale Reserved Chair - $15.00
At the Door Gen Admission - $10.00
At the Door Reserved Chair - $20.00
18+ CASH ONLY bar (ATM onsite)