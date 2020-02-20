Python. Monty Python

The View at Legends 119 S Harrington St, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

The Succubus Revue a monthly variety show presented in the Spotlight Theater at the View Bar & Gameroom within Legends Nightclub Complex every third Thursday of each month.

Appearing Head Succubi

Gwen Adrenaline

Performing Succubi

Ivy Sublime

Arianna Tysinger

and Guest Performances by

Mona Loverly

Rusty Knockers

MEOW say hello to our Stage kitten Feral Redd, Tip Hottie Sarah Jynnx, The Mystic Madame & Raffle Hottie Rainbow Crash

Master of Madness:

Richie Muenster

Our favorite Mixmaster: Dj Joey Shull

Doors at 8:30pm,

Performances in the Spotlight Theater 9:00 pm

Online Presale Gen Admission - $7.50

Online Presale Reserved Chair - $15.00

At the Door Gen Admission - $10.00

At the Door Reserved Chair - $20.00

18+ CASH ONLY bar (ATM onsite)

Info

The View at Legends 119 S Harrington St, Raleigh, North Carolina
Stage
Wake County
