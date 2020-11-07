Morehead Planetarium Reopening Weekend

× Expand Morehead Planetarium A preview of the new Morehead!

PRESS RELEASE:

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center is reopening with 5000+ square feet of exhibit space, new planetarium shows, and more! Get more information about planning a visit, and check out our safety protocols. You must reserve timed-entry tickets. Reserve your ticket here: https://moreheadplanetarium.org/visit/reopening-what-you-need-to-know/