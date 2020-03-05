× Expand Michelle Lanier Join us every first Thursday of the month (November - June) for our monthly film series in honor of the Wonderland Theater, a black owned movie theater built by Frederick K. Watkins. We are honored to have director, producer, writer Ricky Kelly share his film with the Provident1898 community January 9th at 7pm. Stick around after the screening to purchase Black Beach White Beach merchandise or enjoy some refreshments and beverages (non-alcoholic, beer, wine) with the film Director!You must have a ticket to enter, limit 2 tickets per person.Mossville, Louisiana: A once-thriving community founded by formerly enslaved and free people of color, and an economically flourishing safe haven for generations of African American families. Today it’s a breeding ground for petrochemical plants and their toxic black clouds. Many residents are forced from their homes, and those that stay suffer from prolonged exposure to contamination and pollution. Amid this chaos and injustice stands one man who refuses to abandon his family’s land - and his community.

PRESS RELEASE:

