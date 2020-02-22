Movies by Movers

Nasher Museum of Art 2001 Campus Dr - Duke Campus, Durham, North Carolina 27705

Focusing a frame on a moving body—either via proscenium or camera—can, in an ironic and exhilarating twist, highlight the ways a body exceeds and breaks it. While dance on film is nothing new, dance film fuses choreography and cinematography to reimagine how we move through space. This weekend, ADF’s Movies by Movers program screens a sampling, including Evann Siebens’ The Indexical Dance-a-thon!, a collaged manifesto that circles back to the framing above: why film dance in the first place? —Michaela Dwyer

