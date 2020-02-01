A Moving Grove

× Expand Annie Blazejack and Geddes Levenson Panther Eyes, Oil on canvas, 48" x 62"

PRESS RELEASE:

Long term collaborators Annie Blazejack and Geddes Levenson have created a body of work that weaves a feminist, ecocentric, sci-fi narrative, imagining a fantastical Everglades transformed to survive sea level rise.

Their work seeks a role for humans in the sentient ecosystem. Something from the swamp builds its home in a suburban swimming pool. Hybrid alligator-women wallow about in the history of painting. The mangrove forest hive mind thinks and feels and knows things that no human will ever fathom. But we try.

Opening Reception, Saturday February 1, 4:00-7:00pm

Reading of an Ecocentrist Macbeth, Saturday February 8, during gallery hours 4:00-7:00pm

Gallery Hours with Annie Blazejack, Saturday February 15, 4:00-7:00pm

Group bicycle ride to the gallery, with a stop at Walnut Creek Wetland Center, Saturday February 22, meet at Moore Square at 2:00pm, gallery open until 7:00pm.

Artist Talk and Closing Reception, Saturday February 29, 4:00-7:00pm