Let's start with Ms. Pat hasn't lived the life of your typical comedian. Born to a single mother of 5, living on welfare in a tough West end neighborhood of Atlanta, Ms. Pat learned early on she would have to fend for herself in this world. Her Grandfather ran a "bootleg" house where, as a kid Pat learned how to roll the drunks for food money. She had her first child at 14 and her second child at 15, "I knew I wasn't going to college, so I figured why not get an early start on my family". She became a drug dealer in her teens known by the street name "Rabbit". "I figured there were two things I could do in my neighborhood to earn money, either sell drugs or sell p*@#$y". At 16 she purchased her first Cadillac. During her teens she was shot twice and arrested numerous times. At 19 years of age she met a man and with his help and encouragement decided to get out of the "life". "I was so tired, I thought for sure I was going to end up dead. He was 21 and a military vet and he showed me a way out". At 19 with two toddlers and a new husband, she is handed 4 more young children from her sister who was struggling with drug addiction. The next 10 years of her life are spent raising those 6 children. Part of that process included visits to the welfare office for food stamps and Section 8 housing assistance for her sister's children. It was during these visits that Ms. Pat was first told she had a talent for telling funny stories. In 2003 with her case-worker's encouragement she decided to go on stage and appeared at the Open-Mic-Night at "The Pub" in Atlanta. From the moment she stepped on stage she knew she had found her place. With a comedy career now spilling over 13 years, this powerful woman brings an honest, in your face and hilarious perspective to her shows. She has appeared on TV Guide Network's Standup in Stilettos, and Nickelodeons Mom's Night Out. She is a regular guest on the syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show and appeared on Katt Williams DVD Kattpacalypse. She has become a Podcast celebrity with appearances on Talkin Shit with Eddie Ifft, WTF with Marc Maron, The Joe Rogan Experience, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank, The CrabFeast with Ryan Sickler and Jay Larson and Your Mom's House with Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura, the Bertcast with Bert Kreischer. In January of 2015 she appeared on Comedy Central's This is Not Happening and NBC's Last Comic Standing. 2016 Ms. Pat performed at the Montreal Comedy Festival appearing in Kevin Hart's LO, and Jeff Ross Roast Battle for Comedy Central. In November she made her initial appearance on the syndicated show Harry with Harry Connick. Her memoir "Rabbit" published by Harper-Collins was released in 2017. Ms. Pat currently resides with her husband and three children in Indianapolis.

PRESS RELEASE:

