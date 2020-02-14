Mystery Meat: Finger Lickin' Bad

× Expand designed by George Jenne Mystery Meat Poster

PRESS RELEASE:

Mystery Meat is a monthly feature film screening, every second Friday, on the roof of Attic 506, in association with My Room, project gallery. It’s a bootleg affair, so each title remains a mystery until the first frame hits the screen. These are genre flicks and strange gems, currently in moratorium, meaning that they are impossible to find on streaming services. The showtime is sundown. The popcorn is free. The theme is "Finger Lickin' Bad." Weather permitting.