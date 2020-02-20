Naming the Crisis: The Language of Human Rights and the Neoliberal Turn

PRESS RELEASE:

Joseph R. Slaughter teaches postcolonial literature and theory, human rights, and narrative approaches to international law in the Department of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University. His book Human Rights, Inc: The World Novel, Narrative Form, and International Law, won the René Wellek Prize for Comparative Literature and Cultural Theory. He has co-edited a volume of essays on Latin American, Caribbean, and African literatures and culture entitled The Global South Atlantic (2017), and is currently finishing two books: New Word Orders, on intellectual property and world literature, and Pathetic Fallacies, a collection of essays on human rights and the humanities. He was a founding co-editor of the interdisciplinary journal Humanity, and he recently completed his term as President of the American Comparative Literature Association.