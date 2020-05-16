National Teapot Show XI

× Expand Janet & Jay O'Rourke Janet & Jay O'Rourke Teapot

PRESS RELEASE:

Featuring over 200 teapots by more than 150 of the most accomplished North American artisans. The range is vast including traditional, contemporary, functional, conceptual, and whimsical teapots of pottery wood, glass, metal, fiber and mixed media.

Cedar Creek Gallery has hosted this entirely invitational show every three years for the past thirty years. Some past participants include Ron Meyers, Fred Johnston, Lanny Bergner, Cynthia Bringle, Ben Owen III, Shelley Jones, Deborah G. Rogers, Garrett Keisling, Cliff Lounsbury, Janet & Jay O'Rourke and Noi Volkov.