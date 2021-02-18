Native American Storytelling (Online)

PRESS RELEASE:

FREE Virtual Event

Professional storyteller and historian for the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Lawrence Dunmore, invites viewers to join him for a virtual evening of storytelling, exploring tales from the Occaneech-Saponi people and other Native peoples and Nations from Turtle Island. This event is supported by the Orange County Arts Commission and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Register at www.orangehistorync.org/events.