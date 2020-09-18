NC 10 by 10: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays
Online Event Durham, North Carolina
Chloe Anderson
PRESS RELEASE:
Cary Playwrights’ Forum and Odyssey Stage present our 3rd-annual ten minute play festival with new works by North Carolina playwrights! This will be a completely virtual festival with Zoom rehearsals, and performances taking place online. The videos (recorded, not live) will be premiered online September 18th/19th & 25th/26th.
http://nc10by10.org/
https://www.caryplaywrightsforum.org/?p=4319
Art, Stage
Wake County