NC 10 by 10: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays

to

Online Event Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Cary Playwrights’ Forum and Odyssey Stage present our 3rd-annual ten minute play festival with new works by North Carolina playwrights! This will be a completely virtual festival with Zoom rehearsals, and performances taking place online. The videos (recorded, not live) will be premiered online September 18th/19th & 25th/26th.

http://nc10by10.org/

https://www.caryplaywrightsforum.org/?p=4319

Info

Online Event Durham, North Carolina
Art, Stage
Wake County
9194541577
to
Google Calendar - NC 10 by 10: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays - 2020-09-18 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - NC 10 by 10: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays - 2020-09-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - NC 10 by 10: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays - 2020-09-18 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - NC 10 by 10: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays - 2020-09-18 00:00:00 ical