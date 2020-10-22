NC Cider Week Flights and Live Music

× Expand Stacey Sprenz Photography Cider Flight

NC Cider Week Special Flight Showcasing 4 NC Cideries available Thursday - Saturday 1-6pm and Sunday 1-5pm.

PRESS RELEASE:

Live Music with Jacob Morris from 3-5pm on Saturday. This is an Outdoor Show.

Bo Kitchen serving Saturday 1-6pm

El Jefecito serving Sunday 1-5pm

The annual celebration of North Carolina Cider scheduled for October 19-25, will stretch from Asheville to Charlotte to the Triangle as local cideries showcase each other’s ciders in a celebration of the quality and diversity of ciders being made across the state.

"NC Cider week Celebrates the rich tradition of cider in the Carolinas,” says Lyndon Smith, co-founder of Botanist and Barrel in Cedar Grove and president of the newly established NC Cider Association, “With so many styles of cider and talented producers, cider week provides a unique opportunity to explore the vibrant NC cider community with cider enthusiasts and casual cider drinkers alike."

NC Cider Week flights featuring ciders from around the state will be served in Western NC at Noble Cider and Urban Orchards Cider Co. in Asheville, in Charlotte at Good Roads Ciderworks and Red Clay Ciderworks, and in the Piedmont at Botanist and Barrel in Cedar Grove, Bull City Ciderworks in Durham and James Creek Cider House in Cameron.

Those Piedmont cidermakers will also join Chatham Cider Works and Dingo Dog Brewing, for a socially-distanced, ticketed NC Cider Sip and Meet on Saturday, October 24, 2-5 pm, at The Plant in Pittsboro. Guests will get five bottles of cider and be able to sip and stroll around the grounds to chat with local cidermakers. The event will be moved indoors if the weather is inclement.

North Carolina, one of the top apple-growing regions in the country, has 16 cideries and a handful of wineries, breweries and meaderies that also produce cider, resulting in a great variety of apple blends and fermentation styles across the state. Cideries are donating the proceeds from the sales of cider flights to the new association to support future endeavors.