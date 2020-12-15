NC Master Chorale: Joy of the Season

× Expand NCMC Joy of the Season

Our 78th season’s repertoire includes the return of the Triangle’s annual holiday favorite Joy of the Season. On December 15th, the community will join us from a cozy couch or by a crackling fire and experience this festive tradition. Maestro Al Sturgis will emcee the event and feature performances by special guest Rozlyn Sorrell, the Symphonic and Chamber Choirs, brass choir, pianist Susan Lohr, and organist Stephen Aber. While the performance won’t take place in person at Meymandi Concert Hall as usual, we’re thrilled to bring the magic of the season directly into homes. The event will be participatory as we all celebrate the true meanings of the gift-giving season through song and spirit. Tickets are $15 and the event can be streamed anytime following the premiere.