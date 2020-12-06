Every Valley, Every Voice: Messiah Together Singalong (NC Master Chorale)

× Expand NCMC Every Valley, Every Voice

PRESS RELEASE:

Lend your voice from Every Valley to Hallelujah, and sing along with NCMC singers on Handel's beloved Messiah, Part I. Our soloists will perform the Recits and Arias and then lead you through the Choruses, and we want to you sing along! Before each chorus Music Director Al Sturgis will offer brief interpretive insights that have been developed through dozens of performances with the Carolina Ballet and the North Carolina Symphony.