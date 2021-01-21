NC’s Leandro Case: Providing A Sound, Basic Education for All Children (Online)

× Expand LWV-Wake NC's Leandro Case

PRESS RELEASE:

North Carolina’s Leandro court case has been ongoing for 26 years. We’ll explore this important legal battle fought about resources for low-wealth NC counties. We’ll discuss the state’s responsibilities in providing NC’s children a sound, basic public education. Attendees will also receive a call to action: what can be done and how public education advocates can help. Featured speaker is Lynn Edmonds...

This webinar is part of LWV-Wake’s Timely Topics series. The event is free and open to the public.