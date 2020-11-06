Rhine: Near-Death Experiences in Childhood and Their Lifelong Impact

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for this Rhine Research Center online event. NDE expert Dr. PMH Atwater, L.H.D., reveals how those who experience a near-death state or other worlds at a very young age are profoundly affected for the rest of their lives. "The Forever Angels" is a book of new findings that will affect the entire field of near-death awareness.

In a major study of near-death experiences with the newly born, babies, toddlers, and children up to age five, Dr. Atwater shows how in contrast to adult NDE experiencers, children and infants cannot compare "before" with "after" because they do not have a "before." Drawing on interviews with nearly 400 childhood experiencers, both the young and fully matured, she discusses how the memory of the life-continuum never fades, nor does the desire to go back.

PMH Atwater, L.H.D., had three near-death experiences within three months in 1977. This turned her life around completely. The following year, she turned to research because of what she was told to do during her third episode -- and became one of the original in the field of near-death studies, and completed 18 books on or related to the subject.

Some of her findings have been verified in clinical settings, among them the prospective study done in Holland and published in "Lancet Medical Journal (12-15-01)." To date, her work covers nearly 5,000 adult and child experiencers. Her latest work, "The Forever Angels: Near-Death Experiences in Childhood and Their Lifelong Impact," challenges the entire field and changes the conversation about life and death, reincarnation, and the Life Continuum. Because of this work, she went on to write 6 children's books called "Animal Lights Series" (available on Amazon). More information at: http://www.pmhatwater.com