Neon Date Night
The Fruit 305 S Dillard St, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Danielle James
PRESS RELEASE:
DURHAM NEON DATE NIGHT EVERY WEEKEND IN FEBRUARY!
**Like paint night but way cooler**
@ The Fruit Durham
The cost for two people is $450.00 which includes:
1. A crash course in neon history, science, and manufacturing.
You will be able to get into the fires and learn first hand what it's like to be a neon glass bender for 2 hours. One on one instruction will include a demonstration of design, patternmaking, bending, and bombarding.
Choose any 4 pm or 7 pm time slot any Friday, Saturday, or Sunday in February.
REGISTER your time slot at www.hexneon.com
2. Take home a custom neon paper airplane, gemstone, or heart. ANY COLOR
This will be a pre-made neon sign (16" wide max.) on a clear plexiglass background.
Comes ready to easily hang and with your choice of a black or white chord.
3. Poneysaurus BEER provided.
A rotating food truck is parked right around the corner as well.