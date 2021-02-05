× Expand Danielle James Neon Date Night Flyer

PRESS RELEASE:

DURHAM NEON DATE NIGHT EVERY WEEKEND IN FEBRUARY!

**Like paint night but way cooler**

@ The Fruit Durham

The cost for two people is $450.00 which includes:

1. A crash course in neon history, science, and manufacturing.

You will be able to get into the fires and learn first hand what it's like to be a neon glass bender for 2 hours. One on one instruction will include a demonstration of design, patternmaking, bending, and bombarding.

Choose any 4 pm or 7 pm time slot any Friday, Saturday, or Sunday in February.

REGISTER your time slot at www.hexneon.com

2. Take home a custom neon paper airplane, gemstone, or heart. ANY COLOR

This will be a pre-made neon sign (16" wide max.) on a clear plexiglass background.

Comes ready to easily hang and with your choice of a black or white chord.

3. Poneysaurus BEER provided.

A rotating food truck is parked right around the corner as well.