Neptunes Comedy March

Neptunes Parlour 14 W Martin St, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601

PRESS RELEASE:

Neptunes Comedy is backy, baby! No super bowls in March so we'll be hitting you with a stellar lineup to make up for our absence in Feb featuring sets from Jon Alliss, Ellyn Daniels, Don Garrett, Kimberly Daniece, and Jordan Scott Huggins!

Doors at 8! Show at 8:30! $5!

