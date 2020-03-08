Neptunes Comedy March

× Expand art by Matt Fischer Ink Doors at 8pm. Show at 8:30pm. $5 at Neptunes!

PRESS RELEASE:

Neptunes Comedy is backy, baby! No super bowls in March so we'll be hitting you with a stellar lineup to make up for our absence in Feb featuring sets from Jon Alliss, Ellyn Daniels, Don Garrett, Kimberly Daniece, and Jordan Scott Huggins!

Doors at 8! Show at 8:30! $5!