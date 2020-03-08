Neptunes Comedy March
Neptunes Parlour 14 W Martin St, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
art by Matt Fischer Ink
Doors at 8pm. Show at 8:30pm. $5 at Neptunes!
PRESS RELEASE:
Neptunes Comedy is backy, baby! No super bowls in March so we'll be hitting you with a stellar lineup to make up for our absence in Feb featuring sets from Jon Alliss, Ellyn Daniels, Don Garrett, Kimberly Daniece, and Jordan Scott Huggins!
Info
Neptunes Parlour 14 W Martin St, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
Durham County