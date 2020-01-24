A Nest of Singing Birds: Songs & Stories from the Appalachian Mountains

× Expand Sheila Kay Adams (photo credit: Michael G Stewart); Bobby McMillon (photo credit: Mark Freed); Laura Boosinger; Joe Penland (photo credit: Bob Franklin); Donna Ray Norton (photo credit: Jamie Blankenship) Photo collage: 2 women with banjos, 1 woman sitting outside; 2 men - one outdoors, and one indoors with a microphone. All appear to have light skin.

PRESS RELEASE:

When folklorist Cecil Sharp came to North Carolina to collect ballads, he found a treasure trove in Madison County, which he called "A Nest of Singing Birds." Today, NC's Appalachian Mountains are widely recognized for a long-standing, unbroken tradition of ballad singing. Many traditional ballad singers live in rural counties in western NC, and it is a rare and special occasion for audiences in the Piedmont to hear this art form performed live. North Carolina ballad singers Sheila Kay Adams, Bobby McMillon, Donna Ray Norton, and Joe Penland, along with musician and master of ceremonies Laura Boosinger, will share a night of songs and stories in a ballad circle format - the musicians will all share the stage together.

This program is sponsored by Hello NC, an initiative of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Learn more at Hello-NC.com.

Ticket prices range from $21.99-$24.14 for PineCone members or $27.35-$29.50. Sales tax is included in ticket prices. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Save money on online fees by calling PineCone's box office: 919-664-8302.