A Nest of Singing Birds: Songs & Stories from the Appalachian Mountains

Fletcher Opera Theater 2 2 E South Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601

PRESS RELEASE:

When folklorist Cecil Sharp came to North Carolina to collect ballads, he found a treasure trove in Madison County, which he called "A Nest of Singing Birds." Today, NC's Appalachian Mountains are widely recognized for a long-standing, unbroken tradition of ballad singing. Many traditional ballad singers live in rural counties in western NC, and it is a rare and special occasion for audiences in the Piedmont to hear this art form performed live. North Carolina ballad singers Sheila Kay Adams, Bobby McMillon, Donna Ray Norton, and Joe Penland, along with musician and master of ceremonies Laura Boosinger, will share a night of songs and stories in a ballad circle format - the musicians will all share the stage together.

This program is sponsored by Hello NC, an initiative of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Learn more at Hello-NC.com.

Ticket prices range from $21.99-$24.14 for PineCone members or $27.35-$29.50. Sales tax is included in ticket prices. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Save money on online fees by calling PineCone's box office: 919-664-8302.

