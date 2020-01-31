× Expand Suzanne Rousso 2020 North Carolina HIP Music Festival logo

PRESS RELEASE:

Durham, NC – The Mallarmé Chamber Players is proud to announce the line-up for the fifth bienniel North Carolina HIP Music Festival. The HIP (Historically Informed Performance) festival will be performed on Renaissance, Baroque and Classical era period instruments with historical performance practices.

The festival will run from January 31 through February 28, 2020 in various venues in Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh. Drawing from the wealth of outstanding early music ensembles based in North Carolina as well as renowned international musicians, the NC HIP Music Festival will showcase over 100 musicians from eight different organizations in 17 events.

HIPster pass is available for $85 for admission to all events. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=108555

Friday, January 31, 3:00pm The Cedars, Chapel Hill LECTURE: How the Early Music Movement Got to be HIP plus a period-instrumental Zoo!

Saturday, February 1, 3:00pm Hayti Heritage Center, Durham CONCERT: Everywhere a Theorbo (Tickets $25/$10) Mallarmé Chamber Players

Saturday, February 1, 8:00pm, Baldwin Auditorium, Durham CONCERT: A Retrospective Recital by Randall Love, fortepiano and piano

Sunday, February 2, 5:15pm Duke Chapel CONCERT: Duke Bach Cantata Series, Philip Cave – conductor

Tuesday, February 4, 7:30pm Person Recital Hall, UNC Chapel Hill LECTURE/CONCERT: Madama Europa di Rossi: A Jewish soprano in 16th century Mantua

Thursday, February 6, 7:30pm St Paul’s Lutheran, Durham CONCERT: Sounds of Sacred Italia Rarely performed music from turn-of-the-17th century Italy for soprano, sackbut and organ.

Friday, February 7, 7:30pm St Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Durham CONCERT: Genuine George Baroque and Beyond Music of Georg Phillip Telemann, Georg Muffat, George Frederic Handel

Saturday, February 8, 3:00pm Hayes Barton UMC, Raleigh CONCERT: Bach to Mozart Raleigh Camerata Orchestra music of C.P.E. Bach, F.J. Haydn and W.A. Mozart

Sunday, February 9, 3:00pm Nelson Music Room, Durham CONCERT: From Venice to Vienna The Vivaldi Project String Trios by Vivaldi, Maddalena Sirmen, Francesco Zannetti, Paul Wranitsky, Ludwig van Beethoven and F.A. Hoffmeister

Thursday, February 13, 7:30pm, St Paul’s Lutheran, Durham CONCERT: Cor mio Madrigal settings on ardent poetry of G.B. Guarini. Rossi, d’India, Ward (Viola da Gamba Society of America – Central Carolina Consort of viols

Friday, February 14, 7:30pm First Presbyterian Church Durham CONCERT: We ♥ Bach (Tickets $25/$10) NC HIP Festival Orchestra – Mallarmé Chamber Players and NC Baroque Orchestra Music of J.S. Bach – Brandenburg Concerti Nos. 4-6, Orchestral Suite no. 2 Jaap ter Linden – cello and viola da gamba (Sponsored by the Mary Duke Biddle Foundation)

Saturday, February 15, 8:00pm Baldwin Auditorium, Durham CONCERT: Beloved Baroque Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin (Duke Performances) Music of J.P. Lully, G. F. Handel, Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Pachelbel, C.P.E. Bach and J.S. Bach

Tuesday, February 18, 7:30pm St Paul’s Lutheran, Durham CONCERT: German Baroque Sacred and Secular Cantatas Nathan Medley – countertenor, Jennifer Streeter – organ

Thursday, February 20, 7:00pm St Paul’s Lutheran, Durham LECTURE/CONCERT: Capturing Caravaggio Capturing the essence of Caravaggio’s painting through music of the late 16th century and early 17th century Italy. Pre-concert lecture given by Richmond artist Miguel Carter-Fischer on Caravaggio’s works and perception through music.

Sunday, February 23 1:00pm Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Durham FAMILY CONCERT: Harpsichord Diaries Mallarmé Chamber Players, Elaine Funaro – harpsichords and Eric Love – actor

Sunday, February 23 4:00pm Person Hall, UNC, Chapel Hill CONCERT: Songs from England and Spain El Fuego Before Pedro Calderon de la Barca wrote “La Vida en Sueño” (Life is a dream), Sir Walter Raleigh had written “What is our life”, a contemplative poem about the insignificance of wealth and power compared to the inevitable human truth: death.

Friday, February 28, 7:00pm St Paul’s Lutheran, Durham CONCERT: Waytes of England: Masses, Motets, and Music of the Watch Forgotten Clefs presents sacred polyphony of the English Renaissance with music by William Byrd, John Dunstable, Robert Parsons, Thomas Tallis and more