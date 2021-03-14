"Now, Where Were We?" Paintings by Jon Rollins

× Expand ©Jon Rollins "Snippersnapper", 2020acrylic, enamel, marker, ink, silkscreen ink, graphite, charcoal, crayon, packing tape, masking tape, found cardboard, and paper on canvas

PRESS RELEASE

Preservation Chapel Hill at the Horace Williams House

Jon Rollins – "Now, Where Were We?"

Paintings

March 14th - June 6th 2021

View by appointment (details below)

Preservation Chapel Hill at the Horace Williams House is proud to present "Now, Where Were We?", a solo exhibition by Jon Rollins, on view from March 14th to June 6th, 2021.

Jon’s latest work uses scrap materials left over from years of art making. His practice is anchored by materials; they serve as both a starting point for ideas and a form of resistance to generate ideas, decision, and action. The beginning of a work is guided by a question about a material: “What is this and how can it surprise me?” This desire to challenge his own expectations leads him to combine artmaking media with nontraditional materials, including house paint, tape, found paper, or anything scavenged from the studio. As a work progresses, he shifts from free exploration of the materials to a more methodical, editorial mode, seeking intention and structure. He continues in these cycles of intuition and elaboration, addition and erasure, until the work reaches that state of surprise: confused, but clear; sometimes obvious, but always unexpected.

Jon Rollins (b. 1991) is based in High Point, North Carolina. He received his BFA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013. Jon’s most recent solo show was u̶n̶d̶o̶ at COHAB.Gallery in High Point (2020). His work has been exhibited in Madrid, Basel, Miami, New York, and throughout North Carolina.

For more information on this exhibit please visit www.preservationchapelhill.org after March 14th.

To make a viewing appointment, please contact Will Thomas at wpaulthomas@gmail.com