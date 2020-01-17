Nuts and Bolts of Voting in Chatham County

PRESS RELEASE:

The Chatham Unit of the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties invites the public to a non-partisan educational presentation by Pandora Paschal, the Director of the Chatham County Board of Elections. This presentation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, 3:00-4:15 PM at the Habitat for Humanity Administration Office, 467 West Street, Pittsboro. This session will cover everything you wanted to know about voting in Chatham County from voter registration, to voter ID, to what type of ballot is used, when and how you can vote and much more. This event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available.

Habitat for Humanity of Chatham 467 West St, Pittsboro, North Carolina 27312 View Map
