Photo credit: Monica Byrne Reading of OHIO! in New York City, December 2019. Actors L to R: Alexis Leah Scott, Allison Altman, Kana Hatakeyama, Caitlin Wells, Danielle Durchslag, Rasheedat Badejo, and Ben Holbrook. Directed by Katherine Wilkinson.

After two readings in New York, Monica Byrne is holding a hometown reading of her new play OHIO!. Free admission, first come first seated. In a fascist near future, five women called THE UTERII run guerrilla protests, culminating in a disruption of OHIO!, the new state-sponsored Broadway propaganda. They’re arrested, interrogated, and sent to a penal colony--where they're forced to perform OHIO!.