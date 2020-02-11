OHIO!

Arcana 331 W Main St - Back Entrance, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

After two readings in New York, Monica Byrne is holding a hometown reading of her new play OHIO!. Free admission, first come first seated. In a fascist near future, five women called THE UTERII run guerrilla protests, culminating in a disruption of OHIO!, the new state-sponsored Broadway propaganda. They’re arrested, interrogated, and sent to a penal colony--where they're forced to perform OHIO!.

