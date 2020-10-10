× Expand Gizmo Brew Works Gizmo Oktoberfest

PRESS RELEASE:

Join Gizmo Brew Works for our annual Oktoberfest Celebration!

*Tickets include a souvenir liter stein and a liter of beer. ($20 value)

Gizmo Brew Works invites you to enjoy a day of entertainment, live music, food, and great craft beer durring our annual Oktoberfest Celebration. This event provides two separate sessions, an Afternoon Session and an Evening Session. The Afternoon Session will run from 12-5 pm and the Evening Session from 6-11 pm. Ample seating and space are available along with table reservations. All guests must be 21 or over.

BANDS

Red Sky Moon | Afternoon Session Only: 12:00-4:30 pm

Love & Valor | Evening Session Only: 6:00-10:30 pm

FOOD TRUCKS

Succotash | All Day: 12:00-10:00 pm

Baozi | All Day: 12:00-10:00 pm

TRIVIA

Hammered Trivia with Jeren | Afternoon Session: 2:00-2:30 pm | Evening Session: 8:00-8:30 pm

Your health and safety are our top priorities, so we will do everything to make sure your experience is safe and enjoyable. Table service will be provided as well as contactless payment options. Masks are required inside the taproom in addition to communal areas.

*Rain Date | Saturday, October 17th,2020. A rain date announcement will be provided on October 9th if necessary.