The Old Man & The Old Moon

The Old Man has kept his post as the sole caretaker of the moon for as long as he (or his wife) can remember. When his wife is drawn away by a mysterious melody sparking memories of their shared past, the Old Man must decide between duty (and routine) and love (and adventure). What follows is an imaginative sea-faring epic, encompassing apocalyptic storms, civil wars, leviathans of the deep, and cantankerous ghosts, as well as the fiercest obstacle of all: change.