× Expand Courtesy of Ablaze Image Ltd. On Happiness Road still

PRESS RELEASE:

On Happiness Road

(Sung Hsin-Yin, 2018, 111 min, Taiwan, Mandarin w/ subtitles, Color, DCP)

-- Introduced by Prof. Eileen Cheng-yin Chow (AMES)

Forty years of Taiwanese history come to the surface in this autobiographical animated film by Sung Hsin-yin. As her grandma passes away, a Taiwanese woman who settled in New York returns to her homeland. Reuniting with family, classmates, and friends from childhood triggers introspection about her youth during Taiwan’s period of political instability in the 1970s.

Courtesy of Ablaze Image Ltd.

-- Winner of the 2018 Golden Horse Award for Best Animation Feature, and 3 prizes at the 2018 Taipei Film Festival, including the Grand Prize, Audience Choice Award, and Best Animation.