Jeffersonian Open Hearth Cooking (Online)
to
Orange County Historical Museum 201 N Churton St, Hillsborough, North Carolina
Courtney Smith
Linda Ostrand poses in Jeffersonian clothes.
PRESS RELEASE:
The Orange County Historical Museum presents a virtual cooking demonstration featuring historical interpreter Linda Ostrand, who trained at the Pennsbury Manor. She will be cooking a traditional Jeffersonian dish using techniques and tools from the early 1800’s. Attendees will receive a recording of the live event, as well as a copy of the featured recipe. Register at www.orangehistorync.org/events.