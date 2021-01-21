Jeffersonian Open Hearth Cooking (Online)

× Expand Courtney Smith Linda Ostrand poses in Jeffersonian clothes.

PRESS RELEASE:

The Orange County Historical Museum presents a virtual cooking demonstration featuring historical interpreter Linda Ostrand, who trained at the Pennsbury Manor. She will be cooking a traditional Jeffersonian dish using techniques and tools from the early 1800’s. Attendees will receive a recording of the live event, as well as a copy of the featured recipe. Register at www.orangehistorync.org/events.