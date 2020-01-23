Opening Reception: All That Glitters & Design By Time

Gregg Museum of Art & Design 1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, North Carolina 27607

PRESS RELEASE:

Double exhibition opening reception for "All That Glitters—Spark and Dazzle from the Permanent Collection" and "Design by Time". The two exhibitions run January 24 – May 17 in the Adams and Woodson Galleries.

"All That Glitters" investigates humanity’s age-old fascination with shiny objects. What is it that makes them so attractive? Some of the Gregg’s most visually stunning objects help probe some of the deeper cultural, psychological, and even evolutionary impulses behind their appeal.

"Design by Time", from the Pratt Manhattan Gallery, offers works from 22 international designers portraying time and its dynamic effects on fashion, furniture, textiles, vessels, and more, through processes like the growth of plants, the pull of gravity, or the transformational potential of fire. “Design by Time” is organized by the Department of Exhibitions, Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York, and is curated by Ginger Gregg Duggan and Judith Hoos Fox of c2 curatorsquared.

