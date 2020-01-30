Opening Reception: The Future is Female

× Expand 21c Museum Hotel Three Artists featured in the Opening Reception artists panel.

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for a reception celebrating the opening of The Future is Female, featuring a panel discussion with artists Marisa Morán Jahn, Stacey Kirby, and Stacy Lynn Waddell, moderated by 21c Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites.

Investigating history, mythology, identity, ecology, consumerism, and power, The Future is Female illuminates both the legacy and the persistence of the struggle for equality and inclusion.