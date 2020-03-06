Opening Reception: Pigmented Resin Works: Leenie

× Expand Solar Flares by Leenie. Graphic designed by Miranda Estep. Solar Flares by Leenie. Graphic designed by Miranda Estep.

PRESS RELEASE:

This March discover the fluid, contemporary work of Dr. Colleen Reiheld, also known as Leenie. Leenie resides in Siesta Key, Florida and draws inspiration for her pieces from the blue waters that surround her. Leenie combines pigmented resin and alcohol inks on wood with gold or copper metallic elements to create immersive, mesmerizing work. She finishes pieces by firing them with a torch, which makes each completely unique and adds energy and dimension. See these one-of-a-kind works of art at Leenie's opening reception on Friday, March 6th from 6-8PM at The Centerpiece gallery. RSVP by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-first-friday-spotlight-leenie-tickets-95420426063