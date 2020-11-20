× Expand Poster designed by Jerstin Crosby Group exhibition curated by artist, William Paul Thomas

PRESS RELEASE:

For Lump’s latest group exhibition, artist/curator William Paul Thomas asked artists, “If you attained a surplus of something that you greatly desired, would you flaunt it, share it, hoard it, hide it, or spoil it?” This was the launch point for OPULENCE DECADENCE, which, starting Friday, welcomes an entirely new batch of artists to Lump, each of whom made new work specifically for the show. It’s a disconcerting look at the severe imbalance of wealth and equity across the globe, that offers moments of rare beauty, buoyant humor, and unwavering critique.

Join us on the first Friday of December for a chilly but festive outdoor reception behind Lump. We will allow a few people in the gallery at a time to view the work.

participating artists:

Johannes Barfield – Leticia Clementina – Clarence Heyward – Jim Lee – Kwaku Osei – JP Jermaine Powell – Brittany Santiago – Whitney Stanley – Ariel Williams