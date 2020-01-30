Orange Light

Durham Fruit Company 305 S Dillard St, Durham, North Carolina 27701

Inspired by the 1991 Hamlet fire, this play with music and movement tells the story of one North Carolina factory town trying to heal after tragedy strikes. From Durham playwright Howard L. Craft, with music by Rissi Palmer.

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

No performance on Sunday, February 2nd

Durham Fruit Company 305 S Dillard St, Durham, North Carolina 27701 View Map
Stage
Durham County
