Orange Light

× Expand Designed by Derrick Beasley Image courtesy of Bulldog Ensemble Theater

PRESS RELEASE:

Inspired by the 1991 Hamlet fire, this play with music and movement tells the story of one North Carolina factory town trying to heal after tragedy strikes. From Durham playwright Howard L. Craft, with music by Rissi Palmer.

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

No performance on Sunday, February 2nd