Organized Chaos #1: Graffiti, Geometric Shapes & Patterns

Fania Greenwood, Artist French Graffitti #1

PRESS RELEASE:

Fania was born in the very old city of Lyon, France, post World War II. While growing up in Lyon her passion for art began at a young age as she studied fashion design and pattern making as well as French cooking. Fania soaked up as much of the French culture as she could and brought it with her when she moved to the United States in the 1970's. Fania traveled around a lot during her first years in the US and ended up studying Color and Design and Sculpture at Idaho State University before settling in Charlotte, NC during the 1980's with her husband and three wonderful children. Fania studied Graphic Design and Photography while in Charlotte and worked in those fields for nearly 30 years while raising her children. Fania's inspirations rose from the French Post Impressionism, Cubism and Pop Art of the Twentieth Century. She loves graffiti paintings for their intense colors, freedom of patterns, fabrics, textured materials, found objects and printed materials. All of these loves are very prevalent in her vibrant and colorful collages. Now, as a retired "Grand-Ma" with the support of her family and the love of her 6 grand-children, Fania finally has the time and energy to do the painting she has always wanted to make time for and is enjoying every minute of it!

A note from the artist:

I want to thank the TCA Gallery, especially Jason for giving me a chance to show these first paintings done in the last few months.

This show is dedicated to my Mom who always encouraged me in my many endeavors.

Fania